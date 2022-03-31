Hero launches Destini 125 XTEC with i3S technology. Price and availability

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of its self, being the signature for latest technology and segment first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!"