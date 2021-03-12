Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Hero launches new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition: Details here

Hero launches new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition: Details here

The special edition gets a new red and white dual paint scheme
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Staff Writer

While the bike does not get any mechanical upgrades, aesthetically it gets a new dual-tone paint scheme that distinguishes it from the normal version of the bike

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new special edition bike to mark its 100 million cumulative production benchmark. The company has introduced a new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition bike in India. The new special edition bike is slightly more expensive compared to the standard version. The new 100 Million Edition is priced at 1,08,750 (ex-showroom). In comparison, the standard version of the bike is priced at 1,03,900 (ex-showroom) for the variant with drum brakes and 1,06,950 (ex-showroom) for the variant with disc brakes.

While the bike does not get any mechanical upgrades, aesthetically it gets a new dual-tone paint scheme that distinguishes it from the normal version of the bike. The bike uses a new red and white paint scheme on parts such as the headlight mask, fuel tank as well as rear panel of the motorcycle.

In terms of features, the bike gets stand engine cut-off switch, a fully digital console, Auto Sail, hazard switch as well as LED lights up-front are the same as the standard version. The engine on the bike is 163cc single-cylinder unit that puts out 15bhp of power and a peak torque of 14Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Hero has planned the launched of six special edition vehicles to commemorate the 100 Million milestone. The bikes are expected to launch in the coming weeks or months.

