Hero Lectro , the e-cycles brand today announced the revision of the retail prices of its e-cycles. The price increase of its products ranges from 7.5 % to 12.8% across the portfolio. This comes at the back of the rising demand for Hero Lectro e-cycles coupled with rising input material and freight costs.

The C series, which consists of 10 variants, is now available at a starting price point of ₹28,999 across Hero Lectro’s 600+ dealer outlets. The most technologically advanced F6i model, with a powerful 11.6 AH detachable battery along with bluetooth app connectivity and USB charging port, previously priced at ₹49,999 will now be sold at an MRP of ₹54,999.

Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro said, “Hero Lectro has always delivered top-of-the-line, personal mobility solutions powered by industry-leading technology innovations. Built using best-in-class materials and components, our e-cycles create a uniquely differentiated user experience. While the price revision of our product line has been necessitated by external market factors such as increasing freight and input materials cost, it also ensures that our quality continues to meet customer expectations and global benchmarks."

Munjal further added, “With an increase between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 across models, Hero Lectro continues to offer one of the most technologically advanced and convincing value propositions in the Indian e-cycle space along with an ever-strengthening customer service network, both physical and virtual, for its riders."

