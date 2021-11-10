Hero Lectro increases price of e-cycles across portfolio. Read details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand today announced the revision of the retail prices of its e-cycles. The price increase of its products ranges from 7.5 % to 12.8% across the portfolio. This comes at the back of the rising demand for Hero Lectro e-cycles coupled with rising input material and freight costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The C series, which consists of 10 variants, is now available at a starting price point of ₹28,999 across Hero Lectro's 600+ dealer outlets. The most technologically advanced F6i model, with a powerful 11.6 AH detachable battery along with bluetooth app connectivity and USB charging port, previously priced at ₹49,999 will now be sold at an MRP of ₹54,999.

View Full Image Hero Lectro Click on the image to enlarge

Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro said, “Hero Lectro has always delivered top-of-the-line, personal mobility solutions powered by industry-leading technology innovations. Built using best-in-class materials and components, our e-cycles create a uniquely differentiated user experience. While the price revision of our product line has been necessitated by external market factors such as increasing freight and input materials cost, it also ensures that our quality continues to meet customer expectations and global benchmarks." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}