Hero Lectro launches e-cycles lifestyle experience center here

In a first for New Delhi, Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles, today launched an exclusive experience center in the city. Customers will be able to get a first-hand experience of Hero Lectro’s wide range of e-cycles that cater to diverse use cases such as commute, fitness, adventure etc. The lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area for customers to explore and try multiple models of Hero Lectro’s e-cycles.

Customers will also be able to avail Hero Lectro's 'Bike Doctor' services at the experience center which includes technicians and tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance and repair.

Customers will also be able to avail Hero Lectro's 'Bike Doctor' services at the experience center which includes technicians and tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance and repair.

The e-cycles are the most efficient and environment-friendly short-distance mobility solution given that 70% of commuters in India travel less than 20km on a daily basis. With rising fuel prices and health consciousness amongst people, e-cycles are emerging as the preferred choice for commuters.

Hero Lectro offers a range of e-cycles across price points starting at ₹28,999 that have been built keeping in mind Indian road and climatic conditions and can be used for a wide spectrum of use cases.

Be it for office commute, fitness, short distance errands, trail riding or even simply as a choice of an environmentally friendly personal vehicle, Hero Lectro e-cycles has a comfortable and reliable option for all. In New Delhi and the NCR, Hero Lectro has a network of retailers along with options for online and e-commerce platforms.

Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro said, "We envision making e-cycles a mainstream and preferred choice in India as the demand for electric personal mobility options grows. Innovation is at the heart of every Hero Lectro e-cycle, giving our users a fun, enjoyable and smart riding experience. Our New Delhi Experience Center in partnership with Bittoo Bikewala is in line with our effort to create an exclusive retail channel for e-cycles where commuters can truly experience and immerse themselves with an e-cycle."