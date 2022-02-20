Hero Lectro launches e-cycles lifestyle experience center here

Hero Lectro launches e-cycles lifestyle experience center here2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- The lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area for customers
- It also includes technicians and tools to provide after-sales services
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a first for New Delhi, Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles, today launched an exclusive experience center in the city. Customers will be able to get a first-hand experience of Hero Lectro’s wide range of e-cycles that cater to diverse use cases such as commute, fitness, adventure etc. The lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area for customers to explore and try multiple models of Hero Lectro’s e-cycles.
In a first for New Delhi, Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles, today launched an exclusive experience center in the city. Customers will be able to get a first-hand experience of Hero Lectro’s wide range of e-cycles that cater to diverse use cases such as commute, fitness, adventure etc. The lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area for customers to explore and try multiple models of Hero Lectro’s e-cycles.
Customers will also be able to avail Hero Lectro’s ‘Bike Doctor’ services at the experience center which includes technicians and tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance and repair.
Customers will also be able to avail Hero Lectro’s ‘Bike Doctor’ services at the experience center which includes technicians and tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance and repair.
The e-cycles are the most efficient and environment-friendly short-distance mobility solution given that 70% of commuters in India travel less than 20km on a daily basis. With rising fuel prices and health consciousness amongst people, e-cycles are emerging as the preferred choice for commuters.
Hero Lectro offers a range of e-cycles across price points starting at ₹28,999 that have been built keeping in mind Indian road and climatic conditions and can be used for a wide spectrum of use cases.
Be it for office commute, fitness, short distance errands, trail riding or even simply as a choice of an environmentally friendly personal vehicle, Hero Lectro e-cycles has a comfortable and reliable option for all. In New Delhi and the NCR, Hero Lectro has a network of retailers along with options for online and e-commerce platforms.
Aditya Munjal, CEO, Hero Lectro said, “We envision making e-cycles a mainstream and preferred choice in India as the demand for electric personal mobility options grows. Innovation is at the heart of every Hero Lectro e-cycle, giving our users a fun, enjoyable and smart riding experience. Our New Delhi Experience Center in partnership with Bittoo Bikewala is in line with our effort to create an exclusive retail channel for e-cycles where commuters can truly experience and immerse themselves with an e-cycle."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!