Hero Lectro , the e-cycles brand, has today launched its two new electric mountain bikes F2i and F3i. These are India’s first connected e-mountain bikes designed with a sporty frame for adventure rides. At a price point of ₹39,999 and ₹40,999 respectively, these e-bikes offer a superior riding experience in both urban as well as off-road tracks. The latest F2i and F3i Electric-MTBs come with a high capacity 6.4Ah IP67 rated battery and a high torque 250W BLDC motor.

Users can choose between four modes of operation - Pedelec (35 KM range), Throttle (27 KM range), Cruise Control, and Manual, which are controlled by a smart LED display.

View Full Image Hero Lectro F3i electric cycle

With Bluetooth and smartphone app connectivity, users can control their e-cycles while getting insights about their rides over time, and the RFID key is for security.

The electric-MTBs will be available for retail across Hero Lectro’s network of over 600 dealers, at exclusive experience centers and zones in Chennai and Kolkata, and online with its e-commerce partners.

Designed in Hero Lectro’s own R&D centre, the F2i and F3i offer upto 35 km in one charge, 7 speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes, RFID bike lock, bluetooth connectivity and much more.

Aditya Munjal, CEO of Hero Lectro said, “In line with the introduction of our new e-bikes earlier this year, along with our campaign #WantItFlauntIt, the addition of e-MTBs to our range of smart e-cycles is targeted towards a younger audience which is looking for adventure, fun and fitness. The F2i and F3i are India’s first connected e-cycles in the MTB category and at Hero Lectro, we are proud to spearhead innovation in a new and growing market. Hero Lectro’s e-cycles have today become the preferred choice of personal mobility among Indians who seek options that are healthy, smart and environmentally friendly.

