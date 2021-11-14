Hero Lectro , the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles, partnered with a Raahgiri Day event, held in Delhi’s Patparganj on Sunday with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Centred around the theme ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’, the event was held to spread awareness around the rising air pollution in the city and to encourage citizens to take individual responsibility in adopting cleaner and sustainable means of living and transportation.

As part of the event, Hero Lectro offered participants to test ride their products, giving them a first-hand experience of how e-cycles can be a smarter, affordable, healthy and sustainable choice for short-distance commute within the city. On display were also a range of Hero Lectro Cargo e-cycles designed and developed specifically for the logistics and last-mile delivery business.

Interstingly, Hero Lectro has raised the prices of e-cycles ranging between 7.5 per cent to 12.8 per cent due to rising demand, rising input material and freight costs.

Partha Choudhary, CEO of Hero Lectro Cargo said, “In a reality where pollution has become a serious public health concern, adopting greener and sustainable means of transportation is not just the smart thing to do, but it’s also the right thing to do. Today, tailpipe emissions from ICE are the largest source of air pollution within the city. Add to that, the issues of traffic congestion, rising fuel costs and parking hassles. We, at Hero Lectro believe that e-cycles are the ideal alternative that can be adopted for both personal and commercial use cases and can play an integral role in unchoking the city from toxic, unclean air. We are encouraged to see the enthusiasm and endorsement of the people as well as the concerted effort of the government to consciously reduce carbon footprint within the city and actively adopt cleaner mobility solutions."

Apart from being sustainable and efficient, e-cycles are best suited for extensive applications such as daily commute, fitness, micro-mobility cargo delivery and hyperlocal deliveries to name a few. With constant analysis of usage patterns, Hero Lectro’s e-cycles offer the most technologically advanced propositions with the vision to democratise accessibility and adoption across the country.

