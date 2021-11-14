Hero Lectro partners Raahgiri to promote sustainable transport option

Partha Choudhary, CEO of Hero Lectro Cargo said, “In a reality where pollution has become a serious public health concern, adopting greener and sustainable means of transportation is not just the smart thing to do, but it’s also the right thing to do. Today, tailpipe emissions from ICE are the largest source of air pollution within the city. Add to that, the issues of traffic congestion, rising fuel costs and parking hassles. We, at Hero Lectro believe that e-cycles are the ideal alternative that can be adopted for both personal and commercial use cases and can play an integral role in unchoking the city from toxic, unclean air. We are encouraged to see the enthusiasm and endorsement of the people as well as the concerted effort of the government to consciously reduce carbon footprint within the city and actively adopt cleaner mobility solutions."