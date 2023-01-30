Home / Auto News / Hero Maestro XOOM scooter launched at a starting price of 68,599
Hero Motor has expanded its scooter range in India with the launch of the all-new Hero Maestro XOOM. The scooter is offered in three trims – LX, VX and ZX. Hero Maestro XOOM LX carries a price tag of 68,599. The other variants – VX and ZX are priced at 71,799 and 76,699, respectively. All these prices are ex-showroom.

The scooter is the company’s third gearless scooter. It joins the existing Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus.

Bookings for the all-new Hero scooter have started. Buyers of Hero Maestro XOOM scooter will be able to choose from five colour options – Matt Abrax Orange, Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue and Pearl Silver White.

In terms of features, Hero Maestro XOOM scooter comes powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT. The engine is claimed to offer 8.05 bhp output @7,250 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque @5,750 rpm. The scooter has a tank capacity of 5.2 litres.

Coming to the design of Hero Maestro XOOM, it features a sharp desing. The scooter is equipped with an LED headlamp and has X-shaped LED DRLs. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The scooter sits on 12-inch alloy wheels. The top-end ZX model comes with cornering light that automatically activates when the rider leans to turn. The variant also has a projector LED headlamp that is mounted on the angular front apron.

Other features on the 2023 Hero Maestro Xoom scooter include XTEC technology, rear grip for pillion comfort, front glove box with USB charger and a large under-seat storage with an LED lamp. The scooter comes with integrated braking system (IBS) and disc brakes at the front.

