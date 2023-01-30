Hero Maestro XOOM scooter launched at a starting price of ₹68,5991 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Hero Maestro XOOM is equipped with an LED headlamp and has X-shaped LED DRLs. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
Hero Motor has expanded its scooter range in India with the launch of the all-new Hero Maestro XOOM. The scooter is offered in three trims – LX, VX and ZX. Hero Maestro XOOM LX carries a price tag of ₹68,599. The other variants – VX and ZX are priced at ₹71,799 and ₹76,699, respectively. All these prices are ex-showroom.
