Hero Maestro XOOM scooter launched at a starting price of 68,599

Hero Motor has expanded its scooter range in India with the launch of the all-new Hero Maestro XOOM. The scooter is offered in three trims – LX, VX and ZX. Hero Maestro XOOM LX carries a price tag of ₹68,599. The other variants – VX and ZX are priced at ₹71,799 and ₹76,699, respectively. All these prices are ex-showroom.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}