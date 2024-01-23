Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its latest flagship model, the Mavrick 440 roadster, at the Hero World 2024 event. This marks the second collaboration between Hero and Harley, with the roadster sharing its base with the previously launched Harley-Davidson X440. Despite the common underpinnings, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with unique styling and overall character. Bookings for the Mavrick are set to start in February, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in April. The model will be available in three variants, each offering a choice of five different color schemes.

In terms of design, the Hero Mavrick 440 features robust aesthetics, characterized by a bulky fuel tank with shrouds, a circular headlamp equipped with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and a broad handlebar. The compact tail section and contoured single-piece seat contribute to the muscular impression of the model. Additionally, the Mavrick 440 is equipped with tuning fork-inspired alloy wheels and a short exhaust, enhancing its overall appearance.

The Hero Mavrick is equipped with an LCD display for the instrument console, offering a wide range of information. With Bluetooth connectivity, the bike provides alerts for calls and SMS, supports music playback, and offers turn-by-turn navigation. The mobile app allows access to various connected features. Additionally, the Mavrick features an LED projector headlamp and complete LED lighting.

Speaking of the engine, the Mavrick is propelled by the 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine derived from the Harley-Davidson X440. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine is designed for torque, with 90% of it generated from 2000 rpm. In contrast to the Harley, Hero has chosen to incorporate 43 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking capabilities are provided by disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is set to face competition from models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350, and Harley-Davidson X440 within its segment. It will be exclusively available through Hero's upscale 'Hero Premia' dealership network, which also handles the sales of other premium models such as the Harley X440, Hero Karizma XMR, Vida V1, and similar offerings.

