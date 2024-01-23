Hero Mavrick 440 breaks cover with muscular styling; bookings open in Feb: All details
Hero MotoCorp unveils the Mavrick 440 roadster, a collaboration with Harley-Davidson, featuring unique styling and character. Bookings start in February, deliveries in April.
Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its latest flagship model, the Mavrick 440 roadster, at the Hero World 2024 event. This marks the second collaboration between Hero and Harley, with the roadster sharing its base with the previously launched Harley-Davidson X440. Despite the common underpinnings, the Mavrick distinguishes itself with unique styling and overall character. Bookings for the Mavrick are set to start in February, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in April. The model will be available in three variants, each offering a choice of five different color schemes.