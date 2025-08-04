Hero Mavrick 440 discontinued in India? Report suggests dealers stop new bookings

Hero MotoCorp has reportedly discontinued its Mavrick 440 motorcycle, possibly marking an early end to what was the company’s most ambitious entry into the premium motorcycle segment.

According to media publication Car&Bike, the decision comes less than a year and a half after the Mavrick’s debut, following consistently weak sales performance.

Citing sources, the publication reported that several dealerships have stopped accepting bookings for the motorcycle, and the model is anticipated to be officially withdrawn from the company’s product portfolio.

Mavrick 440: Engine, features and competition Launched in early 2024, the Mavrick 440 was intended to compete in the growing modern classic motorcycle segment, going up against rivals such as the Honda CB350 series, Triumph Speed 400, and Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. Despite its shared underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440, another product of the Hero-Harley partnership, the Mavrick failed to gain traction in the market.

Unlike the X440, which has seen relatively stronger demand, the Mavrick 440 has struggled with poor sales, often registering only low triple-digit figures monthly. Speaking of the design, the Mavrick 440 boasts a muscular fuel tank with certain elements in neo-retro. The company claims to use the metal for the fuel tank, fenders and shrouds. The lights on the bike are LEDs.

In terms of power, the motorcycle featured a 440cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. While the performance figures were modest, the engine was tuned for usability in the low and mid-rev ranges, a trait aimed at enhancing urban and short-distance touring experiences.

Despite efforts to differentiate the Mavrick with a unique design and ergonomics, its lacklustre reception has ultimately led to its removal from the lineup.