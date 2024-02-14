Hero Mavrick 440 launched in India, starting at ₹1.99 lakh, bookings commence
Hero MotoCorp has revealed the prices of its much awaited Mavrick 440, priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh for the Base, Mild and Top variants respectively.
Hero MotoCorp has revealed the prices of its much awaited Mavrick 440. The flagship motorbike will be offered in the Base, Mild and Top variants. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh, respectively. Note that all these prices are ex-showroom. Speaking of the bookings, customers can now pre-book their Mavrick and deliveries will begin in the month April.