Hero MotoCorp has revealed the prices of its much awaited Mavrick 440. The flagship motorbike will be offered in the Base, Mild and Top variants. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh, respectively. Note that all these prices are ex-showroom. Speaking of the bookings, customers can now pre-book their Mavrick and deliveries will begin in the month April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is interesting to note that the two-wheeler manufacturer is offering a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’. Customers who are book their bikes before March 15, 2024, can receive a customized Mavrick kit. This kit will feature merchandise and certain accessories worth ₹10,000.

Speaking of the design, the Mavrick 440 boasts a muscular fuel tank with certain elements in neo-retro. The company claims to use the metal for the fuel tank, fenders and shrouds. The lights on the bike are LEDs. Moreover, the manufacturer is also providing a digital speedometer which supports a negative display and features Bluetooth connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mavrick 440 is powered by the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. This bike is claimed to produce 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Notably, the engine produces 2 Nm less torque than the X440. As per the manufacturer, this engine is tuned to offer low-end torque to provide smooth commuting and easy highway rides. The bike gets a 6-speed unit which supports slip and assist clutch.

As per the CEO of Hero MotoCorp Niranjan Gupta, the Mavrick 440 is the most premium motorbike of the company. He stated, “Our premium journey continues full throttle with the bookings now open for the customers who have been eagerly awaiting the Mavrick 440. Coming close on the heels of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Karizma XMR, the Mavrick 440 - a unique proposition of a Muscular and Youthful Modern Roadster - will now build on this momentum of our journey to win in premium. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, as we strive to cater to the diverse preferences of our discerning customers."

