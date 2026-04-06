Hero Mavrick 440 on wishlist? How much monthly EMI do buyers need to pay?

Hero MotoCorp has always been ambitious about becoming a key player in the premium two-wheeler segment. The biggest two-wheeler company in India, which has been selling a wide range of mass-category models in both motorcycle and scooter segments, joined hands with Harley-Davidson as part of that strategy. After launching the Harley-Davidson X440 in India, the company launched Hero Mavrick 440, which is based on the X440.

Sold as a premium motorycle, the Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc, air/oil-cooled engine. The roadster was launched in India with three variants: Base, Mid, and Top, which come priced between ₹213,207 and ₹239,924 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

The motorcycle features a robust, modern-retro design with a steel trellis frame, 43 mm telescopic forks, and dual-channel ABS. It gets an LCD display with smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation. Paired with a six-speed transmission, the motorcycle churns out 27 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque.

If you have been planning to buy the Hero Mavrick 440, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI that you might have to pay every month.

Hero Mavrick 440: How much EMI to pay every month? To calculate the monthly EMI for the Hero Mavrick 440, we have considered the top trim of the motorcycle, which is priced at ₹213,207 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.

Hero Mavrick 440: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Hero Mavrick 440 Top ₹ 239,924 ₹ 239,924 9.5% 12 months ₹ 11,016 ₹ 24,460 24 months ₹ 7,685 ₹ 36,753 36 months ₹ 6,028 ₹ 49,403