Hero Mavrick 440 on wishlist? How much monthly EMI do buyers need to pay?

Hero MotoCorp has always been ambitious about becoming a key player in the premium two-wheeler segment. The biggest two-wheeler company in India, which has been selling a wide range of mass-category models in both motorcycle and scooter segments, joined hands with Harley-Davidson as part of that strategy. After launching the Harley-Davidson X440 in India, the company launched Hero Mavrick 440, which is based on the X440.
₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
₹ 2.35 - 2.55 Lakhs
₹ 1.99 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
₹ 2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
₹ 1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
Sold as a premium motorycle, the Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc, air/oil-cooled engine. The roadster was launched in India with three variants: Base, Mid, and Top, which come priced between ₹213,207 and ₹239,924 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.
The motorcycle features a robust, modern-retro design with a steel trellis frame, 43 mm telescopic forks, and dual-channel ABS. It gets an LCD display with smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation. Paired with a six-speed transmission, the motorcycle churns out 27 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque.
If you have been planning to buy the Hero Mavrick 440, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI that you might have to pay every month.
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Hero Mavrick 440, we have considered the top trim of the motorcycle, which is priced at ₹213,207 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.
|Hero Mavrick 440: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Hero Mavrick 440 Top
|₹239,924
|₹239,924
|9.5%
|12 months
|₹11,016
|₹24,460
|24 months
|₹7,685
|₹36,753
|36 months
|₹6,028
|₹49,403
According to the calculation, the Hero Mavrick 440 commands a monthly EMI of ₹11,016 for a 12-month repayment tenure, which is reduced to ₹7,685 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount is further reduced to ₹6,028.