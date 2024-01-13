Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce a new motorcycle to the Indian market on January 23rd. This upcoming bike will mark the second collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. The initial result of this partnership was the Harley-Davidson X440, and Hero MotoCorp's iteration is set to be named Mavrick. With the launch date approaching, a video capturing the test mule of the motorcycle has surfaced.

The company appears to be adopting a roadster-style design for the Mavrick 440. Teasers have verified the inclusion of an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp in the headlamp. Additionally, the motorcycle emits a robust and deep bassy exhaust note.

According to HT Auto, the Hero MotoCorp will employ the identical engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440. This entails a 440cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine delivering 27 bhp of maximum power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Anticipations suggest that Hero will undertake adjustments to both the engine and gearing to align with the specific characteristics of the Mavrick.

Upon its debut, the Mavrick will assume the position of Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle, holding the top spot in the lineup. Notably, it will be priced below the Harley-Davidson X440, with the latter ranging from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

Reportedly, in an effort to lower costs, Hero MotoCorp will implement some mechanical modifications. For instance, the Hero Mavrick 440 will feature telescopic forks at the front, a departure from the up-side down forks utilized by the X440. Meanwhile, the rear will maintain twin gas-charged shock absorbers. The braking system will continue to rely on disc brakes both at the front and rear, with the inclusion of a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

