Hero Mavrick spotted testing: Here's what to expect
Hero MotoCorp is partnering with Harley-Davidson to launch the Mavrick 440, a roadster-style motorcycle with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp and a powerful exhaust note. It will be powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine and will be priced below the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce a new motorcycle to the Indian market on January 23rd. This upcoming bike will mark the second collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. The initial result of this partnership was the Harley-Davidson X440, and Hero MotoCorp's iteration is set to be named Mavrick. With the launch date approaching, a video capturing the test mule of the motorcycle has surfaced.