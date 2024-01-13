Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce a new motorcycle to the Indian market on January 23rd. This upcoming bike will mark the second collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. The initial result of this partnership was the Harley-Davidson X440, and Hero MotoCorp's iteration is set to be named Mavrick. With the launch date approaching, a video capturing the test mule of the motorcycle has surfaced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company appears to be adopting a roadster-style design for the Mavrick 440. Teasers have verified the inclusion of an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp in the headlamp. Additionally, the motorcycle emits a robust and deep bassy exhaust note.

According to HT Auto, the Hero MotoCorp will employ the identical engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440. This entails a 440cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine delivering 27 bhp of maximum power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Anticipations suggest that Hero will undertake adjustments to both the engine and gearing to align with the specific characteristics of the Mavrick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon its debut, the Mavrick will assume the position of Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle, holding the top spot in the lineup. Notably, it will be priced below the Harley-Davidson X440, with the latter ranging from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

Reportedly, in an effort to lower costs, Hero MotoCorp will implement some mechanical modifications. For instance, the Hero Mavrick 440 will feature telescopic forks at the front, a departure from the up-side down forks utilized by the X440. Meanwhile, the rear will maintain twin gas-charged shock absorbers. The braking system will continue to rely on disc brakes both at the front and rear, with the inclusion of a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!