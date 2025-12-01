Hero MotoCorp achieves 31% growth in November dispatches amid festive demand surge

Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced a significant 31% year-over-year increase in dispatches for November 2025 on Monday. This growth is largely driven by sustained festive momentum and robust consumer demand, the company said in an official statement.

In November, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 604,490 units, marking a notable rise from the previous year. This increase is part of a broader trend observed during the festive season, characterized by heightened consumer interest and retail activity. The company's success stems from positive consumer sentiment in both urban and rural markets, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and GST benefits, it said in the statement. This momentum was further bolstered by a revival in rural ownership and spending, helping the two-wheeler market maintain healthy traction.

The success of Hero MotoCorp's new model launches has been a key factor in this growth. Models such as the Xtreme 125R, GlamourX 125, Destini 110, and Xoom 160 have been well-received by customers, significantly boosting the company's performance. Strong dispatch figures and VAHAN registrations underscore robust retail sentiment and sustained consumer confidence, further bolstered by increased dealership footfalls and targeted marketing initiatives, the official statement noted.

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, VIDA, has also demonstrated impressive growth. The brand recorded a 66% year-on-year increase in VAHAN registrations, with 12,199 units registered in November. VIDA's market share has expanded to 10.4%, establishing it as one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle players in the country. The company has expanded its VIDA VX2 lineup with the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant, maintaining a strong bookings pipeline and high consumer interest across key markets.

Global Exports Globally, Hero MotoCorp's export operations have shown remarkable growth, with 33,970 units exported in November, reflecting a 70% increase compared to the same period last year. The demand for models such as the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160R, and Eco Series has been particularly strong in Latin America and Africa, driving international sales volumes. The company continues to expand its market share in these regions and is making inroads into European markets with Euro5+ compliant models.

Hero MotoCorp's domestic dispatches in November stood at 570,520 units, while exports accounted for 33,970 units. The company has dispatched a total of 4,298,070 units in the year-to-date period of FY26, compared to 4,193,736 units in the same period of FY25. This growth trajectory underscores the company's strategic focus on product innovation, premiumization, and expansion of its electric and international portfolio.