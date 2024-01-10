Hero MotoCorp announces 'Maverick' as its upcoming streetfighter, positioned against Harley-Davidson X440
Hero MotoCorp has officially announced the name of its upcoming leading motorcycle, naming it 'Maverick.' The company had recently trademarked two names, Mavrick and Hurikan, sparking speculation about the name of the new streetfighter, reported HT Auto. The Hero Mavrick 440 emerged as the chosen name and is set to be the Indian brand's version built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440. The launch date for the Hero Mavrick 440 is slated for January 23, 2024.