Hero MotoCorp has officially announced the name of its upcoming leading motorcycle, naming it 'Maverick.' The company had recently trademarked two names, Mavrick and Hurikan, sparking speculation about the name of the new streetfighter, reported HT Auto. The Hero Mavrick 440 emerged as the chosen name and is set to be the Indian brand's version built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440. The launch date for the Hero Mavrick 440 is slated for January 23, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the most economical motorcycle from Harley was introduced last year through a collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. The forthcoming Hero Mavrick will share identical foundational elements, such as the trellis frame and the 440 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, it will undergo several modifications to distinguish itself more distinctly from its American counterpart.

Hero Maverick 440: Changes Expected In contrast to the Harley X440, Hero is anticipated to introduce traditional telescopic front forks instead of USD forks. The overall design will lean towards a more contemporary aesthetic compared to the retro style of the Harley. Anticipate a circular headlamp featuring the H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), consistent with other new Hero models. The motorcycle is also likely to come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels both at the front and rear, in contrast to the 19-inch front wheel on the X440. It's essential to note that while the Harley is categorized as a roadster, the forthcoming Mavrick will be positioned as a streetfighter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anticipated changes include a revamped fuel tank with extended tank sections and a redesigned tail section, which many argue will offer a more appealing appearance than that of the X440. Additionally, the Hero Mavrick is expected to retain Bluetooth connectivity and incorporate connected features through smartphone integration, enhancing the motorcycle with added technology and value.

It remains to be seen whether the Hero Mavrick 440 will be available in a configuration similar to the Harley X440. The Harley X440 features a 440 cc engine that generates 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. Hero is expected to adjust and fine-tune the engine and gearing of the Mavrick 440 to better align with its specific requirements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!