Hero MotoCorp announces second edition of Hero GIFT: Offers new bike colours, discount and cash bonuses
Hero MotoCorp's GIFT program offers variety of color options, benefits, and finance schemes for festive season
Hero MotoCorp, the renowned manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has unveiled the second iteration of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. This festive season, Hero MotoCorp's GIFT program features refreshed models, captivating color options, enticing benefits, along with attractive finance schemes, and more.