Hero MotoCorp, the renowned manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has unveiled the second iteration of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. This festive season, Hero MotoCorp's GIFT program features refreshed models, captivating color options, enticing benefits, along with attractive finance schemes, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launched initially in 2022, the Hero GIFT program represents a harmonious blend of contemporary customs with spirited celebrations, as per the company. This year's grand campaign theme is 'Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar,' echoing the upbeat emotions of Indian families preparing to embrace the festival season with enthusiasm and hope.

In this program, you can expect a variety of captivating color options from Hero MotoCorp's extensive portfolio. This includes the Hero Xoom LX in Pearl White Silver, Pleasure LX in Matte Vernier Grey, and Pleasure CX available in Teal Blue and Matte Black variants. The Pleasure VX will feature fresh designs in Matte Black and Pearl Silver White, while customers can choose from the Nexus Blue, Pearl Silver White, and Noble Red editions of the Destini Prime. Additionally, the Destini XTEC will be available in Pearl Silver White color trim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the festive season, you can look forward to the debut of fresh Canvas stripe trims for the HF Deluxe, a new Matt Nexus Blue variant for the Super Splendor XTEC, and entirely new trims for the Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC. The Passion+ will be offered in Black Grey trim, while the Passion XTEC will come with the Matte Axis Grey design.

Hero MotoCorp will provide customers with a range of new benefits, including a cash bonus of up to ₹5500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3000. Additionally, an enticing finance scheme "Buy Now, Pay in 2024" will be on offer. Customers can also take advantage of loans with a low-interest rate of 6.99 percent, free from hypothecation fees, and benefit from Aadhar-based loans, along with convenient cash EMIs.

The Hero MotoCorp has strategized a nationwide campaign encompassing TV, Print, Digital, and Out-of-Home (OOH) media to promote the GIFT 2023 program. Adding to the festive ambiance during the cricket season, this campaign will be prominently showcased during the TV broadcast of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the occasion, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero GIFT program is a gesture of gratitude to commemorate the unwavering trust that customers have reposed on us. As a much-loved household brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in bringing the best for our customers. Through the GIFT program, we aim to offer an exciting range of motorcycles and scooters with attractive finance schemes and low interest rates that will empower the customers to bring home iconic Hero products."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!