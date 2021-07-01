Hero MotoCorp Ltd has increased the prices of its motorcycles from today. The increase of prices has been attributed to a gradual increase in prices of core commodities like steel, copper and others.

Other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest car-maker has also increased the prices of its vehicles.

Last week, in a statement the Hero MotoCorp claimed that there will an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2021.

The company has increased the prices to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices. In a regulatory filing, the company said that it will drive the cost savings program aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer.

It also said that the price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to ₹3,000 and the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market.

Earlier in March, Hero decided to hike price of its products as increase in commodity cost was adversely impacting the cost of operations.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from the middle of May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.