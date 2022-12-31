Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp, an auto manufacturer, has started the deliveries of its much awaited Vida V1 electric scooter. The brand comes with only one electric scooter in its line-up known as V1. Recently, the first customer has taken the delivery of the scooter at a store located at Vittal Mallya Road in Bangalore. Vida, the sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp, launched the electric scooter in a phased manner. It will deliver the scooter soon in Jaipur and New Delhi.

