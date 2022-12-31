Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp, an auto manufacturer, has started the deliveries of its much awaited Vida V1 electric scooter. The brand comes with only one electric scooter in its line-up known as V1. Recently, the first customer has taken the delivery of the scooter at a store located at Vittal Mallya Road in Bangalore. Vida, the sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp, launched the electric scooter in a phased manner. It will deliver the scooter soon in Jaipur and New Delhi.
There will be two other variants on offer, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Vida V1 will compete against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3 , Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
The Vida V1 scooter from Hero is available in three ride modes- Eco, Ride and Sports. Additionally, it gets a custom mode for rider’s convenience. Talking about the range, the V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km and 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143km and can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Both the scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter comes equipped with a bunch of features which includes a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless control and SoS alert.
Hero Vida 1 gets a removable battery which is tested for multiple tests like drop, crush, nail penetration and more. Vida V1’s BMS passes 570 tests and is a lifetime adaptive learning architecture that enhances battery longevity, claims the Vida, a sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp. The Hero V1 also gets a Limp Home mode as well.
The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but "we had to get it right" company chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.
Apart from the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled its Vida Charging network for the customers.
