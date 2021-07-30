The company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, in the Mexico thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers.

Hero Motocorp will market models including the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter in the South American country.

"This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers," Sanjay Bhan, Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Business, said in the statement.

Hero's product portfolio will be available across the country through a retail network of the distributor, agencies and dealers, along with attractive financing options, the statement added.

There will also be a wide network of service centres spread throughout the country. The two-wheelers will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometres, the company stated.

Hero MotoCorp said it has established presence in various global markets both in terms of volumes and presence under its "renewed Global Business strategy of R4 - Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionise".

"In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp registered its highest-ever monthly dispatch to global markets in March 2021. Carrying forward the positive momentum, it has witnessed growth in the current financial year (FY22) too," the company stated.

