Hero MotoCorp cuts price of VIDA V1 e-scooter, to scale up presence in 100 cities this year2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Hero Motorcorp has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi.
Hero MotoCorp has announced to scale up the presence of its electric scooter range under the VIDA brand to 100 Indian cities this year. The company said it will utilise its existing dealer network to rapidly scale up electric vehicle operations across the country.
