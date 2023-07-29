Hero MotoCorp discontinues Passion Pro motorcycle: Report

On the other hand, the Hero Passion XTEC stands as the feature-rich variant of the Passion Pro. It boasts additional elements like an LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. Furthermore, the Passion XTEC is equipped with USB charging and a side-stand cut-off sensor. The motorcycle is powered by the same 113.2 cc engine as the Passion Pro. Notably, the Passion XTEC is attractively priced starting from ₹80,038 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.