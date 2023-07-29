Hello User
Home/ Auto News / Hero MotoCorp discontinues Passion Pro motorcycle: Report

2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp discontinues Passion Pro motorcycle; continues to sell Passion XTEC and Passion Plus models.

For representation purposes

Hero MotoCorp has discreetly taken down the Passion Pro commuter motorcycle from its official website, and dealerships have also confirmed that the bike is currently unavailable, reported HT Auto.

As per the report from the publication, the company has not provided clarity on whether this discontinuation is a temporary measure or a permanent one. However, customers interested in the Passion series need not be concerned as Hero is continuing to sell the Passion XTEC and the more affordable Passion Plus models.

Priced at approximately 85,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Passion Pro was offered in both drum and front disc variants. Its power came from a 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, delivering 9 bhp and 9.89 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Among Hero's lineup, the motorcycle was a top-selling model, second only to the Splendor.

On the other hand, the Hero Passion XTEC stands as the feature-rich variant of the Passion Pro. It boasts additional elements like an LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. Furthermore, the Passion XTEC is equipped with USB charging and a side-stand cut-off sensor. The motorcycle is powered by the same 113.2 cc engine as the Passion Pro. Notably, the Passion XTEC is attractively priced starting from 80,038 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

For those seeking a simpler and more basic commuter option, the recently introduced Hero Passion Plus fits the bill perfectly. It is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The bike comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, a side-stand cut-off sensor, USB charging, and Hero's i3S start/stop technology for improved fuel efficiency. Moreover, the Passion Plus comes at an affordable price of 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The revival of the Passion Plus was a response to public demand, indicating that both the Passion Plus and the Passion XTEC catered to customer needs effectively. In comparison, the Passion Pro appeared to be a costlier option and faced competition from the more attractively priced Hero Super Splendor 125, which is available at 84,428 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
