NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp Ltd , India’s largest two-wheeler maker, will make its long-awaited entry into the country’s thriving electric vehicle market in July through the Vida brand.

The new brand will house the New Delhi-based automaker’s emerging mobility initiatives, including upcoming launches of electric two-wheelers.

Customer deliveries of the first product will start later this year. The company will manufacture the electric vehicles at a factory in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier announced plans to launch its first e-scooter in March, but Friday’s announcement confirms that the launch has been delayed by about three months.

The news sent the company’s shares lower, tracking a weak Mumbai market. The stock ended 4.32% lower on the NSE, widely underperforming a 1.5% fall in the benchmark Nifty index and a 3.5% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp’s announcement also comes amid an ongoing arbitration with rival Hero Electric over the former’s use of the ‘Hero’ brand name for its EVs.

Owned by Hero MotoCorp chairman and chief executive Pawan Munjal’s cousin Vijay Munjal and nephew Naveen Munjal, Hero Electric is the country’s largest seller of electric two-wheelers in a market that’s growing at an exponential rate.

Last October, Hero Electric approached the Delhi high court, seeking an injunction on Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero name for its upcoming electric two-wheelers. While the court did not grant an injunction at the time, it asked both parties to settle the dispute out of court last month.

Two people aware of the developments at the two companies said the launch of the new brand may not mark the end of the arbitration proceedings. Hero MotoCorp had registered the Vida brand name in November last year.

The Indian market for electric two-wheelers is growing fast thanks to favourable government policies, improving ownership costs and a range of new product offerings. This as the traditional two-wheeler segment faces significant headwinds amid surging petrol prices and the high initial cost of acquisition. This is prompting legacy two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Corp. to enter this segment.

Startups such as Ather Energy, owned more than a third by Hero MotoCorp, and Ampere, Okinawa and Ola Electric currently dominate the electric two-wheeler market. The domestic electric two-wheeler market grew more than 130% to 233,971 vehicles in 2021, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

Last year, Hero MotoCorp announced a partnership with Taiwanese two-wheeler maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro to jointly develop an EV powered by Gogoro’s swappable solutions for the Indian market and form a battery-swapping joint venture. It is unclear whether the first Vida electric scooter in July will be a direct charging-based solution or one based on a battery-swap solution.

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales fell 16% to about 4.22 million vehicles in the first 11 months of this financial year through March, according to a company release.

“Among two-wheeler OEMs, TVS MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto have launched vehicles but are yet to ramp up production. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced it will launch an EV only next year", Jay Kale, senior vice-president at Elara Capital, said, adding that OEMs’ share of this market is likely to change rapidly based on their ability to ramp up capacities.

Meanwhile, unveiling the Vida brand at an event in Dubai, Pawan Munjal also announced a $100 million global sustainability fund to establish global partnerships and spearheaded by the automaker and BML Munjal University. “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways ...This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today, we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place," Munjal said.

