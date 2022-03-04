Hero MotoCorp enters EV sector under Vida brand

Meanwhile, unveiling the Vida brand at an event in Dubai, Pawan Munjal also announced a $100 million global sustainability fund to establish global partnerships and spearheaded by the automaker and BML Munjal University. “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways ...This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today, we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place," Munjal said.

