Hero MotoCorp launches VIDA V2 electric scooters in India, available in three variants priced from ₹ 96,000 to ₹ 1,35,000. The stylish scooters feature removable batteries, advanced powertrains, and smart technologies.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, has introduced its new VIDA V2 range of electric scooters in India. The VIDA V2 is aimed at customers seeking eco-friendly and efficient mobility options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The VIDA V2 is offered in three variants: V2 Lite priced at ₹96,000, V2 Plus at ₹1,15,000, and V2 Pro at ₹1,35,000. These prices are effective in Delhi and include current subsidies.

As per the company, the scooter’s design is both stylish and functional, featuring a bold and contemporary aesthetic. Two new colour options—Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red—enhance its appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the heart of the VIDA V2 is Hero’s advanced powertrain. It features removable battery packs available in three configurations: 3.94 kWh (V2 Pro), 3.44 kWh (V2 Plus), and 2.2 kWh (V2 Lite). These batteries are IP-67-rated for durability and can be charged at home, reaching 80 per cent capacity in under six hours, claims the electric scooter manufacturer.

A swingarm-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) powers the scooter, delivering a peak power of 6kW and 25Nm torque. The VIDA V2 is capable of accelerating from 0-40 km/h in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 90 km/h.

The scooter comes equipped with advanced features to enhance usability and performance. A 7-inch TFT touchscreen provides access to navigation, telematics, and battery status, while keyless entry and cruise control add to convenience. Additionally, a regenerative braking system harnesses energy during deceleration to recharge the battery. The V2 Pro variant offers four riding modes—Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom—allowing users to tailor their ride experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To address charging concerns, Hero MotoCorp has expanded its VIDA fast-charging network to over 3,100 points across 250 cities in India. Customers are also provided with standard home charging solutions.

Hero MotoCorp has backed the VIDA V2 with a five-year or 50,000 km warranty for the vehicle and a three-year or 30,000 km warranty for the battery.