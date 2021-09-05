Hero Motocorp and Harley-Davidson have expanded the touch points for present and prospective buyers of the American heritage motorcycle brand.

Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorised service centers across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers, the Indian two-wheeler giant said in a statement on Sunday.

With the network of Harley-Davidson dealerships and services expanding comfortably, Hero MotoCorp is now planning to bring back the famed H.O.G. rallies.

“With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) events. We are gearing up for the next annual rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022," said Ravi Avalur, Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp.

Back in September 2020, Harley-Davidson had shut down its manufacturing and sales operations in India and similar smaller markets as part of its ‘Rewire’ programme, in light of low sales numbers and the Covid-19 pandemic. It had then joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to sell its motorcycles in the Indian market.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India by the American company towards the end of the year. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

Harley-Davidson has also opened bookings for the next lot of its Pan America 1250 after the first batch was completely sold out. This is Harley's first foray into the adventure-touring segment.

The Pan America 1250 has been launched at a starting price of ₹16.90 lakh and Pan America 1250 SPECIAL at ₹19.99 lakh. Available as a Completely Built-up Units (CBU), the motorcycle can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India.

The Pan America motorcycles are powered by Harley-Davidson's new 150hp Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin motor designed to offer a broad powerband. To minimise overall motorcycle weight, the Revolution Max engine has been integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis.

The front frame, the mid frame and the tail section bolt directly to the powertrain. This design reduces motorcycle weight and results in a stiff chassis that contributes to precise handling.

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 sits on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) suspension system that automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

The Pan America 1250 model is equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements, including Cornering Enhanced Electronically Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System, and Hill Hold Control.

Pre-programed ride modes for the Pan America 1250 models include Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus. The motorcycle comes with a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen that can be connected via Bluetooth for managing music and calls.

