Hero MotoCorp expands into UK market with MotoGB partnership

Hero MotoCorp, a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Thursday announced its entry into the United Kingdom market through a partnership with MotoGB Limited. The expansion marks Hero MotoCorp's 51st international market, enhancing its presence in Europe following its ventures in Italy and Spain.

The company's entry into the UK is led by its Euro 5+ range, featuring the Hunk 440, a motorcycle designed to meet the demand for high-performance bikes in the region, it said in an official statement. This move is part of Hero MotoCorp's strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position in the motorcycle industry.

Mr. Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the United Kingdom marks a defining milestone in our global expansion journey. Following our foray into Italy and Spain, our partnership with MotoGB, further strengthens our European footprint. The launch of Hunk 440 reflects our deep understanding UK riders - a motorcycle that stays true to the core of motorcycling while offering style, performance and reliability in accessible package. With this launch, we aim to make premium motorcycles accessible for first-time riders, and enthusiasts alike.”

“With a presence now spanning 51 international markets, we reaffirm our commitment to redefining the future of mobility through our next-gen mobility solutions that deliver Limitless Freedom and Limitless Adventure to riders globally,” he added.

MotoGB, based in Lancashire, will distribute Hero MotoCorp's product range in the UK. Initially, the distribution network will include over 25 official sales and service outlets, with plans to expand to more than 35 locations by 2026. This expansion aims to improve accessibility for customers across the country. Additionally, an extensive network of authorized dealers and technical service centers will provide after-sales service and commercial support, enhancing the customer experience, Hero MotoCorp said.

Matt Kay, General Manager of MotoGB, said, “We are proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp as they make their debut in the UK market. Both Hero MotoCorp and MotoGB share a deep commitment to putting customers first and ensuring a seamless ownership experience, supported by a robust sales and service network across the country. Beginning with the Hunk 440, we will be able to offer riders a unique combination of technology and value that will resonate deeply with consumers in the United Kingdom.”

The Hunk 440, entering the A2 performance category, is designed for both city commuting and motorway acceleration. It features a low-end torque of 36.0 Nm at 4000 rpm and a peak power of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle's high tensile steel trellis frame ensures stability and handling. Equipped with dual-channel ABS, USD Cartridge Forks by KYB, a full-digital TFT display, and all-LED lighting, the Hunk 440 offers a premium riding experience.

Priced at £3,499 plus £200 on-road charges, the Hunk 440 is available in three colors: Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey. Hero MotoCorp offers a two-year warranty on every product sold in the UK, subject to terms and conditions.

This expansion into the UK market is a significant step for Hero MotoCorp as it continues to develop its mobility solutions for riders globally.