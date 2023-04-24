Hero MotoCorp, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to refresh and expand its product lineup with the launch of five new models in the next 2-3 months, according to recent media reports. The new range will include both brand new models and updated versions of existing bikes and scooters. Although specific details have not yet been disclosed by the company, the upcoming launches are expected to feature a 210cc Hero Karizma, an updated version of the Xtreme 160R, as well as refreshed versions of the Passion Plus and Glamour models. Additionally, a new 125cc scooter is also rumored to be part of the plan.

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp recently filed trademarks for the names Hero Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210, fueling speculation of the iconic premium motorcycle brand's revival. The Karizma XMR is expected to be a semi-faired version, while the Karizma XMR 210 is likely to be a fully-faired, more powerful variant. The latter will be built on a brand new platform and powered by a new 210cc, liquid-cooled engine capable of producing 20bhp and 30Nm of torque. The bike is also rumored to feature a new 6-speed gearbox. Design-wise, the Karizma XMR 210 is expected to borrow some elements from the Xtreme 200S while still retaining the classic silhouette of the original Karizma model.

Hero Xteme 160R

The upcoming updated version of the Hero Xtreme 160R is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be launched in the market in the coming months. One of the key changes in the new model will be the replacement of the current telescopic unit with upside-down forks at the front, which may result in a slight price increase. However, the design, features, and engine specifications of the new Xtreme 160R are expected to remain largely unchanged. The bike will continue to be powered by the same 163cc, air-cooled engine capable of producing 15bhp and 14Nm of torque.

Moreover, as per media reports, Hero MotoCorp is considering the possibility of reintroducing the Hero Passion Plus with a new 100cc, single-cylinder engine. Additionally, the Hero Glamour is also rumored to be part of the company's product expansion plan. Along with these models, a new 125cc scooter is also expected to be launched by Hero in the near future.