Hero MotoCorp, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to refresh and expand its product lineup with the launch of five new models in the next 2-3 months, according to recent media reports. The new range will include both brand new models and updated versions of existing bikes and scooters. Although specific details have not yet been disclosed by the company, the upcoming launches are expected to feature a 210cc Hero Karizma, an updated version of the Xtreme 160R, as well as refreshed versions of the Passion Plus and Glamour models. Additionally, a new 125cc scooter is also rumored to be part of the plan.

