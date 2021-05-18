Hero MotoCorp extends duration of all its warranty and free services

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services. The manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services, the company said in a filing.

-All scheduled Free Service (FSC)

-All services under Joyride (AMC)

-All vehicles for which the warranty is expiring

(as per terms and conditions of warranty)

Hero MotoCorp has also recently launched its comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on the messaging app – WhatsApp – where customers can avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24X7 on the messaging platform.

Providing real-time services and offering support on a wide range of topics, the feature provides key facilities like Service booking and post-service feedback, Real-time status check of the vehicle under repair, locating nearest workshop & showroom and more, it added.