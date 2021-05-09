Covid-19: Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown of plants across country till 16 May

The decision to extend the shutdown was made in order to curb the spread of the virus amidst the second wave in the country. In an official statement, the company said, “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, Hero MotoCorp - the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur– by another week, till May 16, 2021."

