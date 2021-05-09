Subscribe
Covid-19: Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown of plants across country till 16 May

Covid-19: Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown of plants across country till 16 May

All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode
1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9

Two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has announced an extension to the shutdown of its factories across the country. Due to the raging Covid-19 cases, the company has decided to extend the shutdown till 16 May.

The decision to extend the shutdown was made in order to curb the spread of the virus amidst the second wave in the country. In an official statement, the company said, “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, Hero MotoCorp - the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur– by another week, till May 16, 2021."

The statement further claimed, “this is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19. The company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves."

Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode

The announcement of the shutdown comes one day after the country largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India announced a similar move to dampen the spread of the virus and to safeguard their employees.

India on Sunday reported more than 4,000 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. Cases rose by 403,738, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!