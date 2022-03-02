Hero MotoCorp sold 3,58,254 units in February 2022 compared to 5,05,467 units last year. It sold 3,38,454 motorcycles and 19,800 scooters during the same period against the 4,63,723 bikes and 41,744 scooters in 2021. Out of the 3,58,254 units sold in Feb 2022, 3,31,462 were sold locally in India while 26,792 were being exported.

“With a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the economy gradually opening up with several other positive indicators, such as easing of the lockdown restrictions, as well as the measures announced in the FY’23 Union Budget, a swift revival in sales is expected in the coming months," said Hero MotoCorp.

Similarly, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India total sales stood at 312,621 units with 285,677 domestic sales as compared to 411,622 last year. Parallely, Honda’s exports for the month stood at 26,944 exports.

On the contrary, WardWizard, manufacturers of electric two-wheelers, registers a record sale of 4,450 units of electric two-wheelers in February 2022. This was the highest ever sales in any month for the company.

Led by the launch of three new high-speed electric scooters including a fleet management vehicle in the month, the company recorded a growth of 1,290% as compared to February 2021, when the company had sold 320 units of electric two-wheelers. The company further achieved double-digit growth of 12.62% as compared to last month, when the total sales stood at 3,951 units.

In this current financial year (April 2021-February 2022), the company has already crossed the 25,000 sales mark (25,777 units) and eyeing to cross its annual target with the consistent rise in demand for its popular electric two-wheelers across all the touchpoints, it added.

