Hero MotoCorp introduces new BS6 version of Xpulse 200T: Details here

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new version of its Xpulse 200T motorcycle in India. the company has introduced a new BS6 version of the bike. The new version of the bike is priced at ₹1,12,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike has received a price hike of ₹17,300 in comparison to the older BS4 version of the bike. Prior to the update, the bike was selling at a price of ₹95,500.

The bike gets a 199.6cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine puts out 18.1 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.15Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gear box.

The new Xpulse 200T BS6 version does not get many aesthetic updates compared to the older version. However, in terms of features its gets new Bluetooth connected instrument cluster which also supports turn by turn navigation.

The bike gets a complete LED headlight tail lamp. The bike gets 17-inch black alloys and also gets single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard. The bike gets telescopic front forks at the front and at the rear it gets a seven-way adjustable mono-shocks.

The bike weighs 154 kgs and comes with a 13-litre fuel tank. The bike gets a ground clearance of 177mm.