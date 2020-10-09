Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 roadside assistance program at 350

New Delhi: HeroMotoCorp is sweetening the deal for new customers as well as old. The motorcycle manufacturer has launched a service under which it will be providing 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA) program for its customers across the country.

The company claims that this new service will be available both on call via a toll-free number and also through the official Hero Customer App. A variety of services will be available under the RSA program which includes on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, on-demand accidental assistance and key retrieval support.

The company will be charging an inaugural annual subscription fee of ₹350 from its subscribers. Interested owners of Hero vehicles can enroll for the RSA program through their nearest Hero MotoCorp authorised channel-partner.

HeroMotoCorp is also arranging a mega service carnival under which customers can get their vehicle serviced at authorised Hero customer touch points at more than 6,000 locations till October 10, 2020.

Customers can avail of discount on service labour charges, free washing, polishing, nitrogen filling besides exchange offers upto ₹3,000 on new vehicle purchase, it added.

Commenting on the launch of the roadside assistance programme, Hero MotoCorp said it is "constantly engaged in providing superior value to its customers through its products and services. With this latest convenience service, Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worries."

