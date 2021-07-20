Hero MotoCorp has launched a new version of its Glamour motorcycle . The new bike comes with some ‘first-in segment' features like Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Integrated USB Charger along with Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor and LED headlamp.

Price

The Glamour Xtec is priced at ₹78,900 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) for the variant with Drum brakes and ₹83,500 for the variant with disc brakes.

Engine

The new Glamour Xtec is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and is 7% more fuel efficient. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Featuring Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology, the Glamour Xtec delivers on its brand promise of performance and comfort.

Connectivity

The Glamour Xtec offers ‘Integrated USB charging’, Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, and Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Google map connectivity. The High-level Cluster features a Gear Position Indicator, Eco Mode, Tachometer, and Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi).

Safety

The motorcycle has a Side-stand visual indication and a segment-first ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. The Glamour Xtec also features a Bank-angle-sensor that cuts-off the engine during a fall. The bike gets a ground clearance of 180mm.

Style

The new Glamour Xtec gets LED headlamp and an H-Signature position lamp. The bike also gets 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for new Matte colour.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price."

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country."

