Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}