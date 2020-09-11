Hero MotoCorp launches new BS6 compliant Maestro Edge 110: Price, features

Hero MotoCorp has launched a BS6 compliant variant of the Maestro Edge 110. This new scooter will be selling at a price of ₹60,950 for the base variant. The higher variant will come with a price tag of ₹62,450 (all prices ex-showroom).

The BS-6 compliant engine is paired with a few new features as well. The new version gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port, and underseat storage. The boot also gets light to assist in dark situations. However, Hero decided to retail the conventional halogen unit. The tail-light is an LED unit.

The scooter gets a 110.9 cc engine with Fuel Injection (FI). The engine churns out 8 bhp at 7500 rpm the scooter puts out 8.75 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The scooter gets a CVT transmission. The front uses a 12-inch alloy wheel with telescopic suspension whereas the rear wheel is a 10-inch diamond-cut alloy.

Other features include a service reminder, side stand indicator, external fuel filling, mobile charging port in the boot and a combination lock.

The scooter will be sold in two new colours which include Seal Silver and Midnight Blue. Other options include, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Techno Blue and Candy Blazing Red.

