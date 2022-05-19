Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, today launched the new edition of motorcycle Splendor – the Splendor+ XTEC. The prices start at ₹72,900 and the bike comes with a 5-year warranty.

"Progressive and innovative, offering everyday practicality, the new Hero Splendor+ ‘XTEC’ is packed with features such as full digital meter with bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED high intensity position lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, it also comes with an integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut-off and Hero’s i3S technology, (Idle Stop-Start System).

“Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said.

"Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125," said Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning.