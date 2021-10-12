Hero MotoCorp has launched a new variant of the Pleasure scooter range which will be known as Pleasure+ XTec . The Pleasure+ XTec comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a power output of 8 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque on demand of 8.7 NM @ 5500 for a high-performance ride.

The new Pleasure+ XTec will come with enhanced technology features such as Hero’s revolutionary i3S Technology, (IdleStop-Start System), digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off and the Metal Front Fender.

The scooter which is already available in seven exciting colors, the Jubilant Yellow specially created for the Pleasure+ XTec ensures even further enhanced exclusivity.

Features of Pleasure + ‘XTec’:

Projector LED Headlamp

The new Pleasure+ XTec comes with first- in- segment projector LED headlamp. The new headlamp provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions.

View Full Image The new Pleasure+ XTec now comes with an an added advantage of a metal front fender

Style & Design

The Pleasure+ XTec takes forward the retro design theme and premium chrome additions on Mirrors, Muffler Protector, Handle Bar, Seat Backrest and Fender Stripe. Additionally, the dual tone seat and colored inner panels further enhance its overall style.

Enhanced Durability

The new Pleasure+ XTec now comes with an an added advantage of a metal front fender that further enhances its durability, over and above the chrome elements that make Pleasure+ a solid ride according to the company.

Connectivity

The new Pleasure+ XTec comes with a digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity displays incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts along with the phone battery status.

Safety:

From the point of view in safety, the scooter has a Side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’ feature.

Price of new Pleasure+ XTec:

Hero Pleasure+ 110 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of ₹61,900* for LX variant and Pleasure+ 110 XTec starts at INR 69,500*.*(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country''s most admired and popular scooters, Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.