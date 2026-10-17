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Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V, Xtreme 250R Carbon: Check price, variants, features and other details

The Xtreme 160R 4V, with a cruise control feature, has been launched at an introductory starting price of 1.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Here's all you need to know.

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Published17 Oct 2026, 03:02 PM IST
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Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V (L), Xtreme 250R Carbon (R): Check price, variants, features and other details
Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R 4V (L), Xtreme 250R Carbon (R): Check price, variants, features and other details(Hero MotoCorp )
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Hero MotoCorp introduced the updated Xtreme 160R 4V and refreshed Xtreme 250R with advanced features.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Dua, Chief Business Officer – Premium Segment, Hero MotoCorp, was quoted by the Economic Times as saying, “Premiumisation remains one of the biggest growth opportunities ahead of us and we continue to strengthen our position in this segment through sharper product differentiation and enhanced riding experiences. The Xtreme family is a key pillar of this strategy.”

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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price and availability

The Xtreme 160R 4V, with a cruise control feature, has been launched at an introductory starting price of 1.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

The Xtreme 160R 4V on road price depends on the city, RTO charges, and insurance options.

The Xtreme 160R 4V is available in three variants at introductory ex-showroom Delhi prices:

Standard: 1.27 lakh

Pro: 1.37 lakh

Carbon: 1.41 lakh

TREME 160R 4V CARBON
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The Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon lineup offers four core shades—Carbon Red, Carbon Black, Carbon Grey, and Abrax Orange—while the Pro variant is available exclusively in Pro Black and Pro Red.

The Xtreme 160R 4V comes with superior 150cc bike specifications, including a 4-valve engine, advanced braking, a lightweight chassis, and performance-focused features for sharp control and power.

A comparison of variants
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Hero Xtreme 250R: Price and availability

Hero Xtreme 250R has been refreshed at an introductory price of 1.98 lakh. XTREME 250R is priced at 1.84 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

The refreshed Xtreme 250R is available in Carbon Red, Carbon White and Carbon Black. More than 50 fit-and-finish improvements have been made as part of the refresh. These include better component finishes, braided cables and a new swingarm tail cover.

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Cruise control has now been added, allowing the rider to maintain a set speed without continuously holding the throttle.

The refreshed model also debuts Hero MotoCorp’s first sensorless bi-directional quickshifter. It allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts and is designed to work without the rider closing the throttle during shifts.

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Booking

Bookings for both motorcycles open on October 17, 2026, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 1, 2026.

The Xtreme 160R 4V will be available at Hero MotoCorp and Hero Premia dealerships, while the Xtreme 250R will be sold through Hero Premia dealerships across India.

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