Hero MotoCorp motorcycles to get expensive from December 1: Details1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM IST
- This will be the fourth time Hero Motorcycles will get a price hike. Last price increase was announced in September this year.
Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will be increasing prices of its motorcycles and scooters soon. The price hike will vary as per specific models and markets and will be effective from December 1, 2022. As announced by the company, products will see a price rise of up to ₹1,500.