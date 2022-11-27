Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will be increasing prices of its motorcycles and scooters soon. The price hike will vary as per specific models and markets and will be effective from December 1, 2022. As announced by the company, products will see a price rise of up to ₹1,500.

Announcing the price hike, Mr Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero

MotoCorp, said, “The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs. We will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers. We have also put in place accelerated savings programs, which will help us to offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins. Moving forward the economic indicators are favorable to a growth in demand, and we expect industry volumes to pick up in coming quarters."

This will be the fourth time Hero Motorcycles will get a price hike. Last price increase was announced in September this year. The price was increased by up to ₹1,000 then.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp’s Vida opened its first experience in Bengaluru. The electric sub-brand also started offering test rides for its maiden offering, the V1 electric scooter. Vida V1 electric scooter is said to compete with Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro. The new electric scooter comes equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery with a range of 163 km (IDC) on a single charge. The scooter is claimed to jump from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph. It comes with a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a related news, Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based startup, recently launched its F77 electric motorcycle in India. The offering from the company has been priced at ₹3.8- lakh for the F77 Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the F77 Recon with the 307 km range. This e-motorbike comes in three trims which are Shadow, Lightning and Laser.