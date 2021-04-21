Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro Inc. announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift to electric mobility in India. The partnership is between Hero, a manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Gogoro, a company that provides urban battery swapping and smart mobility solutions for electric vehicles. The companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro’s battery swapping platform to India.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our Vision - ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ which we are bringing alive through our Mission to ‘Create, Collaborate & Inspire’. Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero’s leadership in two-wheelers, our Global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in Swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world."

“This partnership will further extend the work, which we are doing at our R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur & our Tech Centre in Germany. The vision and commitment of Hero and Gogoro is perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to Smart, Sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the World. With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future" he added.

“We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refueling is vital," said Horace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro Inc. “The Hero-Gogoro partnership addresses these challenges and will leverage Hero’s market strength and Gogoro’s industry leading innovations to deliver smart vehicles and refueling with Gogoro Network battery swapping."

