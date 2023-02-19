“Hero MotoCorp plans to expand products in various segments,” says official
- Hero MotoCorp had launched VIDA V1 electric scooter in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus. The company produces the electric scooter at its Chittoor-based plant in Andhra Pradesh and competes with the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Energy, Hero Electric and Ola Electric, among others.
Hero MotoCorp, a two-wheeler maker, is planning to expand its electric two-wheeler range over the next 18-24 months as it looks to cater to demand across multiple customer segments, according to a senior company official.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×