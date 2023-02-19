“Hero MotoCorp plans to expand products in various segments,” says official

"With the launch in the three cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur, where the customers are really taking up to the product and the overall sales and pre-sales experience. We are really ready to now multiply into many cities going into FY24 to establish ourselves wider into the market," said Swadesh Srivastava, Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}